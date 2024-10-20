Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 13, 14, 28, 31, 33, 41
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
