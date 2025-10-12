Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
3, 7, 17, 21, 23, 29
(three, seven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
