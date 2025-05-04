Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 12, 13, 16, 20, 34, 37
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

12, 13, 16, 20, 34, 37

(twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Talawanda administrator placed on paid leave by district
2
Father of man shot, killed by Cincinnati officer accused of killing...
3
Looking for deals in May? Mother’s Day and Memorial Day stacked with...
4
US Marshals arrest Cincinnati man for rape, kidnapping in Trenton
5
Izzy’s restaurant to open sixth location in Monroe