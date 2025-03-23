Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
12, 20, 21, 36, 46, 48
(twelve, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Visionary businesswoman has big plans for multiple Hamilton properties
2
Sticker shock: Fairfield residents soon to see jump in electric rates
3
This iconic Kings Island ride is 99 years old and just got an upgrade
4
Big upgrades expected at Butler County airports as electric aircraft...
5
Big dollars at stake: Butler County leaders have heated discussion...