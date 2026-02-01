Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
1, 7, 8, 11, 34, 49
(one, seven, eight, eleven, thirty-four, forty-nine)
