Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
17, 19, 35, 36, 39, 40
(seventeen, nineteen, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty)
