Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
9, 18, 27, 38, 39, 47
(nine, eightteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-seven)
