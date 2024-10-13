Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
5, 10, 13, 18, 19, 32
(five, ten, thirteen, eightteen, nineteen, thirty-two)
