Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
7, 9, 13, 30, 37, 38
(seven, nine, thirteen, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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