Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
14-21-31-35-37
(fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $402,000
In Other News
1
New Middletown funeral home to offer crematory services
2
Bogan Elementary teacher awarded for excellence in education
3
Richter Scale’s developer was a scientist with Butler County roots
4
Bluegrass is highlight of ‘Down Home, Downtown’ program at Miami...
5
Middletown BMV closes due to ‘inadequate staffing issues’