Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-16-28-31-33
(seven, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
