journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

07-16-28-31-33

(seven, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

In Other News
1
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds’ criminal trial Day 2: Opening...
2
Year in review: The most-read Journal-News stories of 2022
3
Liberty Way interchange to be fully functional Wednesday
4
St. Clair Trustee Tom Barnes remembered as ‘good steward’ of township
5
Here’s how Butler County residents can get tested for COVID-19 for free
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top