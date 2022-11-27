Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-15-19-22-33
(three, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Small Business Saturday: Annual day puts Butler County shops in...
2
Butler County union to see $3.2 million more in wages as contracts...
3
Former Hamilton fire chief Lyle Moore, a ‘role model and mentor,’ dies...
4
Atrium Medical Center gives ‘fitting tribute’ to organization’s...
5
Deeper look: Amazon workers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...