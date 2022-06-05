journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-07-09-14-30

(three, seven, nine, fourteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Lakota West softball wins Division I state championship with 9-2 win...
2
UPDATE: Missing Springfield man is safe, returned home
3
Former NFL player will compete in U.S. Open qualifier at Springfield...
4
Here are the Butler County projects sharing $4.5M of the state capital...
5
After 2 years, North B Street in Hamilton finally reopens
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top