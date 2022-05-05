Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-15-19-23-30
(five, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
State of the City: Hamilton leaders announce new businesses...
2
President Biden to give speech at Hamilton plant on Friday
3
Third Eye Brewing to open location in Hamilton
4
Three projects first to get Butler County pandemic money
5
Lakota Schools issue no-trespassing notice to board member who visited...