Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-09-28-31-37

(eight, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

