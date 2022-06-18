Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-09-28-31-37
(eight, nine, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Top local news for Friday, June 17, 2022
2
5 uplifting stories: Middie track standout completes her late mother’s...
3
Oxford man wins History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’
4
Edgewood Schools superintendent is candidate for role in another...
5
Juneteenth celebrations in Butler County aim to educate about black...