By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-13-19-32-38

(eight, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

