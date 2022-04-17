Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11-22-28-29-33
(eleven, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
