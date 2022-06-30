Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-09-23-29-39
(seven, nine, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
