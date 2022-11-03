Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
14-22-24-25-34
(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $219,000
