journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-11-15-25-37

(four, eleven, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $179,000

In Other News
1
Embattled Morgan Twp. administrator/fire chief resigns
2
Mayor’s message: Middletown is tearing down, building walls
3
Weekend guide: Things to do in the region
4
This weekend: Niederman Family Farm hosts annual Christmas shopping...
5
Illuminate Hamilton, with shopping, laser lights and more, takes place...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top