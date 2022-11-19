journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

16-17-23-25-30

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $280,000

