Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

13-19-20-30-32

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

