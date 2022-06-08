journal-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-12-15-32-38

(five, twelve, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

