Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-09-10-23-38
(three, nine, ten, twenty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
