Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-09-10-23-38

(three, nine, ten, twenty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

