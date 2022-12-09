Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-06-13-18-34
(two, six, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
