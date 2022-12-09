journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-06-13-18-34

(two, six, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

