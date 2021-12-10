journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

18-20-26-31-39

(eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Hamilton Police: Social media threat to schools not credible
2
U.S. agriculture secretary in area to speak about Biden’s plans for...
3
5 Butler County stories you need to know today
4
Region at slight risk for severe storms into Saturday morning
5
Grand jury gets case of woman charged with shooting husband in Monroe
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top