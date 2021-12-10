Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
18-20-26-31-39
(eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Hamilton Police: Social media threat to schools not credible
2
U.S. agriculture secretary in area to speak about Biden’s plans for...
3
5 Butler County stories you need to know today
4
Region at slight risk for severe storms into Saturday morning
5
Grand jury gets case of woman charged with shooting husband in Monroe