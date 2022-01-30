Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-07-21-32-39
(two, seven, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
‘B’ Street in Hamilton, closed for Spooky Nook construction, to reopen...
2
Most Butler County officials stick to 3% raise plan
3
Fairfield to rehab another water tower this spring
4
Chamber hopes to match people with companies seeking employees through...
5
Fairfield business to make big improvements with new program offered by