By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-07-21-32-39

(two, seven, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

