Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
15-16-20-26-35
(fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
