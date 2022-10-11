journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

15-16-20-26-35

(fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

In Other News
1
Motorcycle driver in fatal Middletown crash identified
2
Motorcycle safety highlighted in wake of multiple bike crashes over...
3
Voter registration for November election closes Tuesday
4
Fairfield set to expand tax incentive district for future development
5
One of largest gifts ever: Miami University grad pays forward with $2M...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top