Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-06-12-13-19
(five, six, twelve, thirteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
