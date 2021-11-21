journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-08-13-15-17

(five, eight, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

