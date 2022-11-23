journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-07-26-36-39

(two, seven, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $561,000

In Other News
1
Court equips struggling Butler County veterans with tools for sobriety
2
Light Up Middletown opens Thursday; Santa Parade happening this weekend
3
Atrium Medical Center awarded for maternity care
4
Review finds Lakota Schools superintendent ‘fit’ for job
5
Lakota settles lawsuit with resident who was not allowed to speak at...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top