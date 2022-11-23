Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-07-26-36-39
(two, seven, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $561,000
In Other News
1
Court equips struggling Butler County veterans with tools for sobriety
2
Light Up Middletown opens Thursday; Santa Parade happening this weekend
3
Atrium Medical Center awarded for maternity care
4
Review finds Lakota Schools superintendent ‘fit’ for job
5
Lakota settles lawsuit with resident who was not allowed to speak at...