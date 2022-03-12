Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-17-28-34-37

(eight, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $171,000

