Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-18-23-25-32
(seven, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Special prosecutor assigned to Butler County auditor investigation...
2
Edgewood school officials talk about possible tax hike to cover looming
3
Middletown council divided on proposed $1.3 billion ‘Hollywoodland’...
4
Officials: Voting by mail in Butler County could increase as soon as...
5
Butler County Children Services paid placements in foster care the...