Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-06-33-35-36
(one, six, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $172,000
