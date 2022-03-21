Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-05-10-11-21
(one, five, ten, eleven, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $244,000
In Other News
1
No ID yet as police investigate body found in West Chester pond
2
Spring begins today with temps reaching the lower-60s
3
Badin H.S. prepares for student growth with parking and other plans
4
McCrabb: Vietnam veterans getting deserved recognition nearly 50 years...
5
Champions of Diversity event to focus on intentional acts of diversity