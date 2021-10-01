journal-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

20-22-27-32-36

(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

