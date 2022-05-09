journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-06-09-13-39

(three, six, nine, thirteen, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

