Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-09-13-25-39

(eight, nine, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

