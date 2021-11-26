journal-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-11-17-22-33

(four, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $192,000

