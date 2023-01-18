journal-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-05-11-14-32

(two, five, eleven, fourteen, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

