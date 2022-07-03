Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
09-13-25-29-33
(nine, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Women’s rights rally planned for Sunday near courthouse in Hamilton
2
Lakota ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign crucial due to inflation, organizers...
3
Power grid serving most of Indiana at ‘high risk of energy emergencies’...
4
Mama hippo on ‘birth watch’ as Cincinnati Zoo preps for Fiona’s sibling
5
Top local news for Friday, July 1, 2022