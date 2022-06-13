Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-15-17-30-33
(eight, fifteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
