Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-11-12-18-26

(six, eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

