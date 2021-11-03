Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-11-12-18-26
(six, eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Hamilton City Council: Early results show Ryan, Naab in lead
2
Middletown officials impressed with latest Marshall H.S. expansion
3
Butler County officials say voter turnout extremely low
4
Koch Foods receives local tax incentives despite looming indictment
5
Hamilton’s growing 80 Acres Farms among Newsweek’s ‘Most Loved...