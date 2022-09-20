journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-09-11-18-32

(one, nine, eleven, eighteen, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

