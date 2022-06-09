Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-11-13-25-32
(five, eleven, thirteen, twenty-five, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Top local news for Thursday, June 9, 2022
2
Butler County receives $1.25M for jail expansion, repair of grandstands...
3
Target slashing prices on these items to clear out unsold inventory
4
Edgewood’s new $1.2 million sports turf, stadium upgrade taking shape
5
Hanover Reserve makes full comeback after devastating fire