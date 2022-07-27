Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-09-23-30-33

(four, nine, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

