Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
13-16-19-27-36
(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $224,000
