journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

10-27-29-31-38

(ten, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

In Other News
1
Hamilton’s chamber plans ‘party of the decade’ at Spooky Nook
2
Downtown Middletown security contract not renewed; council didn’t have...
3
39 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
4
Crash involving flipped car on I-75 near Middletown remains under...
5
Local man with one arm wins 2nd in strongman championship in Iceland
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top