By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-06-11-25-30

(two, six, eleven, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $156,000

