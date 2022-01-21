Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-16-18-21-22

(six, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
Judge rules bribery lawsuit against Liberty Twp. trustee will proceed
2
Top local news for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
3
Area COVID-19 cases increase, but state’s numbers are trending downward
4
Chief: Hamilton police officer terminated for sexual activity while on...
5
Senior housing development in Oxford gets green light from council
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top